The Colorado Man Who Single-Handedly Built A Castle Over 53 Years

At some point or another in their lives, loads of people have likely thrown up their hands and said of the daily grind, "To hell with this! I should build a cabin in the woods in the middle of nowhere and get away from everyone — permanently!" Lots of dreams collide in this kind of frustrated, rebellious feeling: the desire to be self-made, the desire to be off-grid, the desire to discard bills along with society's bickering foolishness. For those who've ever felt this way: take heart. You've got a patron saint in the form of Jim Bishop, a Colorado man who took more than five decades of his life to build not just a wooden cabin in the woods, but an actual, stone-and-iron castle in the mountains. And most critically, he did it all by himself, by hand.

Bishop Castle, as creator Jim Bishop named it, rests 145 miles south of Denver in the San Isabel National Forest 9,000 feet above sea level. As Roadside America describes, Bishop started his one-man art-and-architecture statement of defiance all the way back in 1969. "Every man wants a castle," Bishop simply said. He calls his 1000-tons-of-rock citadel "a monument to hardworking people," complete with weirdly designed, towering spires, a "Grand Ballroom," and a mechanical dragon that breathes fire, per Bishop Castle. He fought with authorities to build it, and now his 70s insists (per the Los Angeles Times), "No one will ever control this castle but me."