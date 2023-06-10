The Real Meaning Behind Billy Joel's Piano Man

Billy Joel sat behind the piano at the Executive Room, a Los Angeles cocktail bar on Wilshire Boulevard. He already had an album out as a singer-songwriter — "Cold Spring Harbor" — but for six months in 1972 and into the next year, he was playing six nights a week, from after dinner to 2 a.m., under an assumed name (per "Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography"). His stint as a piano crooner named "Bill Martin" stemmed from his first recording contract.

"I knew I had to get out of this deal," he recounted on "Inside the Actor's Studio." "I realized I had signed away publishing rights, licensing rights, copyrights ... I decided the only way I was gonna get out of this deal was to ... disappear. I had to drop off the face of the earth." He moved to LA with his then-girlfriend and later first wife, Elizabeth Weber. The many characters he met in those six months found their way into a song that helped boost his career — "Piano Man," per "Billy Joel: The Life and Times of an Angry Young Man."