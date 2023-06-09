Faith Jenkins Teases What To Expect From Season 2 Of Killer Relationship - Exclusive

Faith Jenkins sees "Killer Relationships" as educational, a way to help viewers understand how pathological relationships evolve so they can better protect themselves and others from falling into similar situations. This season, she said, the show will not only broaden its definition of relationships but also dig deeper into the often-complicated root causes of relationship violence.

"This season ... there are a lot of twists and turns, and people will be surprised," she said. In addition, viewers will get to see both victims and perpetrators through the eyes of those who knew them. "We don't do any shows or any cases where we don't have the victims' families' approval," she said. "You're going to hear from their families and their friends, and their words and telling the story of the victim is very powerful because these people's lives are going to be shared in a way where a lot of people will understand who they are and why they made the decisions they made."

New episodes of "Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins" air Sundays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support on its website.