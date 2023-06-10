Theodore 'Ted' Kaczynski, Unabomber, Dead At 81

Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber, was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Saturday, June 10, and declared dead a short time later, according to the Associated Press. He was 81 and no cause of death was provided. When he died, Kaczynski was serving four life sentences plus 30 years for a string of mail bombings — 16 in total — from the late 1970s through the mid-1990s, which captured headlines worldwide. Several of Kaczynski's targets, all academics at American universities, were seriously injured in the attacks. Three people were killed, ABC News reports.

Along with Kaczynski's reign of terror, in 1995, The Washington Post and The New York Times published a lengthy manifesto outlining his anti-technological motivations for the bombings, while also heavily criticizing modern life. The publications were reluctant to spread Kaczynski's extremist viewpoints, but he threatened to continue bombing if his writings were not released. Some bombs were sent through the mail, while Kaczynski planted others. He pleaded guilty on all charges against him and denied he was mentally unwell. "I'm confident that I'm sane," Kaczynski said.

Kaczynski died at a North Carolina federal prison medical center after serving his sentence at a Supermax prison facility in Colorado. He was reportedly in poor health before he died.