The Zodiac Killer Theory That Would Change Everything

Between December 1968 and October 1969, a string of murders in Northern California would lead to one of the greatest unsolved cases in history involving a serial killer calling himself the Zodiac. We know his name through letters he sent to the San Francisco Chronicle and other newspapers and later through myriad books, documentaries, fictionalized films, and online sites dedicated to the mysterious killer who claimed he murdered at least five people and wounded two more, per Mel. But what if the Zodiac was a hoax and the murders weren't even connected?

That's the stance of Thomas Henry Horan, a writing professor, and author who claims that the Zodiac never existed except in the twisted minds of letter writers and crank callers — trolls before there was even an internet, according to the author's website. Additionally, Horan alleges that another true-crime author, Robert Graysmith, whose best-selling 1986 book "Zodiac" had an outsized influence not just on the public perception of the case, but even on police investigators, had altered the facts of the cases. "Graysmith lied about the 'evidence' that supposedly linked these murders," Horan wrote in his book, "The Myth of the Zodiac Killer: A Literary Investigation." "And most stunningly of all, Graysmith lied about the authenticity of the 'Zodiac Killer' letters."