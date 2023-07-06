Where Is Disgraced American Ninja Warrior, Drew Drechsel, Now?

"American Ninja Warrior" on NBC follows contestants as they compete in a number of physical challenges and overcome obstacles. Their objective is to become the next "American Ninja Champion." Drew Drechsel, who first appeared on the show in Season 3, earned that honor in Season 11 of "American Ninja Warrior," but by Season 12, NBC cut all ties with the star, and Drechsel's customary return appearance as champion was edited from the show, The Wrap reported in 2020.

By that point, Drechsel, from Florida, had been arrested on federal charges related to child-sex offenses. Among other charges, "Drechsel sought to have sex with a minor girl and traveled to New Jersey with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with that minor," according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Drechsel had also been a mentor on NBC's spinoff "American Ninja Warrior Junior," featuring teen and pre-teen competitors, according to NBC News.

At first, Drechsel planned to plead not guilty but inJune 2023, it was reported that he agreed to plead guilty on two counts, according to court documents obtained by Reality Blurred. At that time Reality Blurred wrote that Drechsel waived his right to prosecution by indictment and consented to prosecution by information, which are often the first steps of a plea agreement, according to Michael B. Cohen Law Firm. As of June 2023, Drechsel, now 34, was held in a Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia.