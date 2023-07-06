Do Dogs Get Dementia?

As well as being potentially debilitating, diseases of dementia lead to impaired memory function and, in later stages, drastic changes to behavior and personality that can be painful to witness. Though as the generation known as the "baby boomers" become seniors there will be a greater number of people in the United States experiencing dementia, the good news is that recent studies suggest the overall proportion of people with it in the population is decreasing. And as the U.K.-based charity Alzheimer's Society makes clear, the world of medicine is advancing in leaps and bounds in terms of strategies to address the disease.

But it isn't just humans that have to deal with dementia. Indeed, people may encounter a similar condition in their household pets, most notably dogs — known among veterinarians as canine cognitive dysfunction, it's a common problem as they age. One recent study published by the Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice found that canine cognitive dysfunction occurs in between 14% and 35% of domestic canines over the age of 8, making it a source of serious concern for many dog owners.