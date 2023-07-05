Famous People Who Were Almost On The Titanic

Since the RMS Titanic set sail and subsequently sank on its maiden voyage in 1912, it has been the subject of endless amounts of inquiry. It inspired one of the most successful Hollywood movies of all time and has spawned countless documentaries and books. The Titanic took over two years to build and finally set sail on April 10, 1912, only to sink a few days later on the 14–15th.

Before its departure, the Titanic was billed as the greatest ship of its day, but it's now considered one of the most epic failures of all time. It's estimated that over 1,500 passengers died in the wreck, and the ship was already more than halfway across the Atlantic Ocean on its journey from Europe to America when it sank. There were several safety flaws that contributed to the extraordinary death toll, including a wholly insufficient number of lifeboats.

Of the more than 2,200 passengers and crew, just over 700 made it out alive to be rescued. Due to the status and prestige of the Titanic, much of the passenger list consisted of the most affluent people of the day, including the ultra-wealthy John Jacob Astor. However, there were also many famous individuals who were supposed to be on the ship but for whatever reason backed out at the last minute.