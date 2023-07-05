This Is How Radioactive Water Is Treated

Radioactive, toxic goo: That stuff that transforms ordinary baby turtles into "Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles." Or bestows a whole lot of other superheroes and supervillains superpowers that are most definitely not cancer. But radiation is also used to treat cancer, right? Radiation therapy uses the same kind of X-rays that let us take pictures of bones. And then there's cosmic radiation that's constantly bombarding Earth, or radiation emitted from minerals in the ground. Certain manmade objects also emit radiation, like smoke detectors, watches, televisions, glass, and ceramics.

Given all this information, radiation and radioactivity can come across as confusing terms. Radiation is the actual stuff: waves or particles transmitted between materials. If an object is radioactive, its atoms are unstable and lose particles over time. Those particles strike the human body and can actually damage the DNA inside our very cells, as the National Cancer Institute describes. Water happens to be especially good at absorbing such particles, just like it's good at absorbing heat. Needless to say, you don't really want to go around drinking radioactive water. So to purify it and remove harmful particles, Save the Water explains that we've got to force water through a kind of net that traps dangerous particles and pushes clean water through — aka use reverse osmosis.