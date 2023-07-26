Why Officials Think David Zandstra May Have More Victims

On a summer day in 1975, 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington disappeared while walking to Bible camp in Marple, Pennsylvania, a town just outside of Philadelphia. Police discovered her remains in a nearby state park two months later, but the case soon went cold, according to Philadelphia Magazine. Now, nearly 50 years later, police and prosecutors say they have the man responsible for kidnapping and murdering the little girl.

He's David Zandstra, who was the pastor of one of the churches, Trinity Church Chapel Christian Reform Church, where they held the Bible camp and knew the family, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office. There are two other known victims besides Harrington from around the same time period who had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Zandstra — one of the defendant's daughters, and an unnamed third woman who helped crack the case. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told NPR he believes there may be more sexual assault victims out there since after Harrington's murder, the pastor moved to Texas and then Georgia.