Inside Sinead O'Connor's Relationship With Singer Peter Gabriel

Considering how emotional music is, when you combine it with the intimacy of performing together and the forced closeness of touring, it's not surprising that musicians hook up with each other all the time. While some of those relationships become iconic and catapult the two people in them to even greater levels of fame, sometimes performers decide to have a quieter romantic entanglement that the public doesn't find out about — or at least don't have officially confirmed — for years.

In the 1970s and '80s, Peter Gabriel was one of the biggest stars in music, first as a member of the English band Genesis and then as a solo artist. He hadn't slowed down by the early '90s, either, winning Grammys in both 1992 and 1993. The beginning of the decade also saw the Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor have a massive smash hit with her 1990 cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U." Of course, the two stars would be bound to cross paths at some point.

But would sparks fly between them? According to O'Connor in her memoir "Rememberings," which was published two years before she died in July 2023, the answer was yes. Here's the inside story of Sinéad O'Connor's relationship with singer Peter Gabriel.