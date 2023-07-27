Body Language Expert Breaks Down UFO Whistleblower's Testimony

In July 2023 the House Oversight Committee's national security subcommittee heard testimony from retired Air Force officer David Grusch, a one-time military intelligence officer who claims to have insider information on a decades-old top-secret Pentagon program related to UFOs, or "unidentified flying objects" — now commonly referred to as UAPs or "unidentified aerial phenomenon." Included in Grusch's testimony were shocking allegations about what the Pentagon knows about possible extraterrestrial life visiting the Earth and how long they've known it.

Grusch also alleged the Pentagon has been involved in UAP crash recovery for decades. He also said it is "reverse engineering" technology found in the debris via behind-the-scenes shuffling of money to ensure it never has to face congressional scrutiny, CBS News reports. When asked by lawmakers how far parts of the U.S. government had gone to conceal this information, Grusch declined to comment, though he did imply threats of retaliation were significant, according to NPR. Grusch was flanked by two fighter pilots who also testified about their own UAP encounters.

News of possible alien life visiting Earth and potential government coverup is greeted with equal parts interest and skepticism, and much of what Grusch and the two former pilots told lawmakers raised as many questions as it provided answers. But according to body language expert Jess Ponce III — co-author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," speaking exclusively with Grunge News — from his opening statement, Grusch delivered his words with "vigor and conviction."