The 1972 Murder Of Mob Boss Tommy Eboli Explained

It was a couple of New York Police officers on routine patrol in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, who discovered the body after a passerby flagged them down. It was around 1 a.m. on July 17, 1972, and the 61-year-old victim was face down on the sidewalk with five bullet wounds in his face and neck, according to The New York Times. The dead man was the owner of the Burger Village, a Manhattan eatery — or at least that was his cover story, according to the FBI.

He'd once gone by the name Tommy Ryan and had been a boxing promoter until he was banned from the sport for beating a referee at Madison Square Garden after his boxer lost a fight. In truth, the victim's name was Tommy Eboli, and he was the head of the Genovese crime family. He was also at least the 16th person with Mafia ties to die in little more than a year amid a gang war involving competing underworld factions, including the Gambinos. While Eboli's murder is officially unsolved, there are some theories about who ordered his killing.