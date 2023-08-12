The 2002 Disappearance Of 21-Year-Old Lisa Marie Young

The night she disappeared, Lisa Marie Young sent her friend a text. It was the last time anyone heard from her. "Come get me they won't let me leave," it read, according to the friend who received the message (via Toronto Star). In 2002, Young — a 21-year-old Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman — was out with friends late at night when she left the group with a man she just met. As of 2023, Young's disappearance and presumed murder were unsolved. As such, Young is one of around 1,200 missing Indigenous women in Canada. Some estimates put that number as high as 4,000, via Phys.org.

More than 20 years later, authorities and those close to Young still hoped to find answers, demonstrating to draw attention to the unresolved case in Nanaimo, British Columbia, where Young lived, according to the Nanaimo News Bulletin. A sizable reward had also been recently offered for information leading to Young's body, Canadian news outlet Chek News reported. Referring to Young, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spokesman Gary O'Brien said (via Nanaimo News Bulletin), "Over the years, investigators have received hundreds of tips, have interviewed as many people, conducted numerous searches, and have diligently followed up on old and new information."

Meanwhile, investigator Hayley Pinfold added, "We believe there are still witnesses out there that have information that they're potentially holding back from us for various reasons." And referring to the reward for new information. "[W]e're hoping that this might be enough to encourage some of those people to bring those final pieces forward to us," she said (via Chek News).