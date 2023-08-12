This Is What They Do With Implants And Prosthetics Before Cremation

Implants and prosthetics have come a long way in modern medicine. From hip and breast implants to prosthetic arms and legs, people today lead their lives augmented with new or repaired body parts, and as a result, many with long lists of health challenges enjoy a better quality of life. As of 2022, in fact, 31,000 prostheses were sold each year, according to the Digital Resource Foundation for the Orthotics and Prosthetics Community (via Strategic Market Research).

But no matter how hard we try, one thing's for certain: Sooner or later, death comes for us all. So, what happens to all those replacement body parts when we're gone? With cremation now more popular than traditional burial, according to CNN, that issue is more relevant than ever. Do our cochlear implants just get melted down into lumps of plastic during cremation, and what about all that metal? According to BBC Future, the answer depends on the type of implant or prosthetic in question.

Before cremation happens, most prosthetic limbs, larger implants, or anything with a battery — like a pacemaker — get removed. Batteries might explode in the heat. Meanwhile, silicone — like in a breast implant — burns on its own. But what happens to most prosthetics and implants before and during cremation is just the beginning of the story. In a number of countries, some of these medical devices remain in service for individuals who are otherwise unable to afford their own.