How The Witch Trial Of Goody Garlick Shook A 17th-Century Town

We've all got one or two (or more) folks in our lives who we just wish would please, please go away forever. Maybe it's a nosy neighbor, a pushy co-worker, a snotty relative, a cocky classmate — take your pick. This is nothing new, and an unavoidable part of human society. Strategies for dealing with such people, however, have changed. Modernly, the internet is the world's grand griping tool into which people vomit all manner of frustrations, calumny, and belittlement through the out-of-fist-range shielding of a computer screen. But maybe things are still better now than before. After all, if you annoyed a neighbor 350 years ago or so, that neighbor could just sigh and say, "You know what? I've had enough of this. You're a witch! You hear that, everyone? She's a witch! Burn her!"

Such was the case with Goody "Goodwife" Garlick, a 17th-century working-class woman in East Hampton, New York. By all accounts Garlick wasn't the most pleasant of people. Dan's Papers calls her "a mean, nasty gossip," while East Hampton historian Hugh King in Smithsonian Magazine takes the demure route and says that she was "a rather obstreperous person." But a witch? East Hampton authorities weren't sure. They listened to testimony against Garlick, including the unverifiable accusations of a 16-year-old mother about "a black thing at the bed's feet" that was supposed to be Garlick. But when Garlick's case got kicked up to Hartford she was acquitted, and no one is completely sure why.