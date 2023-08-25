Lies The Gran Turismo Movie Told You About The True Story It Was Based On

What, exactly, "Gran Turismo" is about might be confusing to some prospective moviegoers. Yes, it's the latest video game adaptation, following on the heels of the enormously successful "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and Playstation's own TV adaptation of "The Last of Us." But really, it's a pretty traditional sports biopic about the most successful gamer-to-racer to graduate from Nissan's GT Academy. Because "Gran Turismo" is a racing simulator without much of a narrative, Sony has chosen to bring the excitement of both the video game and the motorsport to the big screen by way of Jann Mardenborough's underdog tale. As is often the case with these types of movies, before the action starts, the audience is told that what they're about to see is based on a true story.

Just how true is "Gran Turismo?" The basics are rooted in fact. Kazunori Yamauchi really did bring an incredibly lifelike racing game to market. Nissan really did stage a Playstation player to Professional driver competition. Jann Mardenborough really did win it and go on to have an impressive career. Still, in terms of its characters, plot points, and timeline, "Gran Turismo" veers from the real story in order to tell one that's more streamlined and dramatic. These are the lies — some more consequential than others — that the film tells its audience.