Who Were The Doughboys In WWI?

Doughboys: They valiantly wandered the trenches of World War I, trays of pastries in hand, weaving through mud and explosions to distribute soft and gooey, mid-combat pick-me-ups to fatten up all the soldiers for the kill. And so it was that doughboys fed doughy boys, and even under threat of death smiles of sugary delight passed across the faces of the damned. Now in the 21st century their legacy lives on in that little Pillsbury guy with the chef's hat who giggles, "Hoo-Hoo!" The end.

While such musings make for a fun tale, they're sadly untrue. Soldiers in the muddy trenches of World War I had no such saccharine comforts. Per History, World War I trenches were soaked in disease, decay, and filth, and often left soldiers shell-shocked or stricken with "trench-foot:" dead, damp tissue climbing up the leg and which might require amputation. While World War I stretched from the Italian Alps to the Prussian-Russian border, it's the Western Front that's stood out in memory in no small part thanks to books like 1928's "All Quiet on the Western Front."

The United States sent troops to join the Western Front in 1917, just one year before the war ended in 1918. As The National WWI Museum and Memorial says, it was the first time that U.S. troops had acted abroad in defense of foreign nations. And so naturally, American troops needed nicknames like everyone else. "Yanks" was a good option, as was "Sammies." But in the end, "Doughboys" stuck.