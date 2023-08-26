The Real Reason Phone Numbers Used To Start With Letters

Those blessed enough to grow up without the weird obsessions and poisonous digital bickering of the internet have a lot of fond memories to look back to. Going outside to play — just that — without the burden of billions of voices glued to your face? Check. Needing to wait longer than 0.2 seconds to learn or know literally anything? Check. Folks who lived even earlier often talk about a wondrous and glowing sense of childhood happiness. Gathering around a TV or radio once a week to tune into a favorite show? Having to actually schedule a phone call to sit down and focus on a single, meaningful conversation? Even phones themselves — the tools of communication — were emblematic of the 20th century into the 1960s, right down to people's phone numbers.

Case in point: phone numbers used to contain not only numbers — which some considered impersonal — but also letters. As Number Barn explains, phone numbers followed a "two letter, five number" system, where the letters came from the region of the city where you lived. In other words, if someone lived in the Beverly area of a city, their phone number might be BE-5-9472. In fact, nowadays in the United States when someone dials a typical seven-digit phone number they're using the same system, but only its numbers. BA becomes 23, which makes the above phone number 235-9472, minus a three-digit area code. But moving into the 1960s, the combined letter-number system got phased out for numbers only.