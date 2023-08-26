Why Refrigerators Were So Dangerous In The Edwardian Era

Of all the conveniences of modern life refrigeration has to be among the most appreciated. It's hard to imagine a kitchen without one, or our diets without a refrigerator making fresh meat and produce so easy to keep. And yet the fridge as a common household feature didn't come about until the early 1900s according to the BBC.

It's not that people didn't appreciate the value of cold in preserving food before then. Per "The Secret Life of Machines" (via YouTube), our ancestors found all sorts of ways to keep things cool, from evaporating water under earthenware pots to harvesting ice and snow during the winter and trapping its cold air with wood and straw. By the Victorian era, many homes had some form of icebox, a hardwood cabinet with a tin or zinc lining and insulation. The top shelf held a block of ice usually purchased from the local ice man while the lower shelves held food and collected water (per The Vintage Fridge Company).

Experiments with artificial refrigeration go back to the 1700s, but the basics of the modern fridge's vapor compression system came about through Carl von Linden's work in 1876 (per ThoughtCo). These early fridges operated through the use of ammonia, sulfur dioxide, and other toxic gases. The gases could and did leak out of their less-than-airtight containers, sometimes killing unsuspecting kitchen dwellers.