Who Invented Deodorant And Antiperspirant?

Let's be honest: People are gross. They pick their noses and then use their booger hands to hold the door for you on the way out of the restaurant. They cough on their food without covering their mouths and then reach for the salt, use it, scratch their ears, and then pass you the salt. They leave the bathroom without washing their hands and then walk over to you and shake your hand and pretend that they don't know how gross they are. Oh yes, and they smell. In that little crevasse under the arm where sweat bubbles and puddles things get real gnarly, real quick. Unless, of course, you're a civilized, rational ape with the good sense to suppress the disgust you exude by applying a paste, liquid, spray, etc., to your armpits. For God's sake, people, use deodorant!

Ahem. Let's just be glad that we live in an era where human disgust suppressants exist. Before a mere 135 years ago or so, civilization certainly smelled a whole lot worse. As Smithsonian Magazine tells us, the first deodorant — Mum — hit the market in 1888. The world's first antiperspirant, Everday, came 15 years later in 1903. But it was Cincinnati teenager Edna Murphey who changed the world from smelly to florally scented after trying her father Abraham's anti-slip tool on her own sweaty armpits in 1910. Fast forward three years and Murphey's antiperspirant Odorono earned $65,000 (over $2 million in 2023) and got shipped all over the world.