Going To The Beach In The Regency Era Had A Different Meaning

Picture the beach. Maybe you think of a Caribbean paradise with white sands and green-blue waters. Your vision might carry shades of "MTV's Spring Break," Annette Funicello's beach movies, Ursula Andress, or any beachgoing experience that excited adolescent fantasies. Those from the British Isles might picture dramatic white cliffs over choppy waters. What you probably don't picture is a group of people from the end of the 18th century strolling the sand in full dress.

It was actually at the end of the Georgian era when the beach became a place for fun and relaxation. Before then, the British seaside was more likely to be shunned as a wilderness that consumed ships, threw up storms, and summoned monsters and pirates, according to the Smithsonian. But with the onset of the Industrial Revolution, the upper crust of British society began worrying about their health. The idea that ocean water could be an invigorating cure-all was proposed by Dr. Richard Russell and gained in popularity when the Prince of Wales, the future George IV, seized on it as a therapy during his regency (per The Telegraph).

Pleasure gradually replaced medication as a reason to hit the beach, and slowly, Britain influenced the rest of Europe to visit their own shores. But using seawater to cure everything from gout to depression, sometimes through drinking it, wasn't the only difference between a Regency day at the beach and a modern coastal vacation.