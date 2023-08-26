Things You Get Wrong About The Ice Age

An ice age sounds pretty all-encompassing. Some of the more fantastic takes on the idea may have you believing that the entire globe was plunged into a deep freeze. Heck, do a bit of digging and you'll even find real scientists referring to a "Snowball Earth," so that must mean at least one of the ice ages in our planet's history was literally bone-chilling.

Not exactly. Yes, there's good evidence that a runaway cooling effect chilled the Earth multiple times, with two of the most major glaciation events occurring during the aptly-named Cryogenian Period 720 to 635 million years ago. During the coldest times of this period, glaciers crept across much of the planet — but not all of it.

A 2023 study published in Nature Communications showed that there were plenty of oxygen-sipping organisms living in a surprisingly wide zone around the equator during the Marinoan Ice Age 654 to 635 million years ago. If the planet had truly been encased in ice as the more fantastical takes on Snowball Earth might have you believe, then oxygen would have been in short supply in the iced-over oceans and there would have been less diversity and fewer lifeforms overall. Instead, the study's authors found that there would have been areas of open ocean that undermine the notion. It might be better, as some have argued, to think of these periods as Slushball Earth, even if that doesn't quite get thriller novelists scribbling away.