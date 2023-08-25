The 2016 Coffee Murder Of Wayan Mirna Salihin

On January 6, 2016, Wayan Mirna Salihin, a 27-year-old Indonesian graphic designer, had a coffee date with her college friend, Jessica Kumala Wongso, The New York Times reported. Salihin and another friend arrived at the Olivier café in Jakarta after Wongso, an Indonesian-born Australian visiting from Sydney, News.com.au reported. When Salihin drank from the coffee Wongso ordered before she arrived, she collapsed, convulsed, and died.

The prosecution said Salhin was poisoned, and Wongso laced her drink. Traces of cyanide were found in the coffee. In August 2016, The Jakarta Post wrote that a sample from Salihin's stomach found that her abdominal organs were damaged by a "corrosive substance," but her family refused a full autopsy — common in Muslim countries like Indonesia. In October, BBC News reported that an autopsy found traces of cyanide in her stomach, and The New York Times said it concluded she died from cyanide poisoning. Reportedly, Salihin's lips also had a blue tint, sometimes caused by cyanide poisoning, but three toxicology and forensic experts that testified at the trial said there was no evidence her death was caused by the chemical.

The third woman at Olivier, Hani Juwita Boon, drank from the same cup as Salihin — with no effect. Wongso's defense questioned the autopsy process and said a definitive cause of Salihin's death remained undetermined. All the same, after a months-long, highly-publicized trial in Indonesia, Wongso was found guilty of murder. On October 27, 2016, she received a 20-year prison sentence. The maximum penalty for Wongso's crimes in Indonesia was death.