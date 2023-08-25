The 1976 Disappearance Of Teenager Cynthia Dawn Kinney

A 1976 unsolved missing persons case from Osage County, Oklahoma resurfaced on August 23, 2023, when the Osage County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) announced that convicted serial killer Dennis Rader — the BTK killer — was potentially linked to the case. That development was based on Rader's writings and clues found on his former Kansas property.

Early in the morning on June 23, 1976, 16-year-old Cynthia Dawn Kinney disappeared from a Kinney family-owned laundromat in downtown Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where she worked, according to The Charley Project. That year, The Salina Journal reported that Kinney drove away in a 1965 beige Plymouth, but reports vary about who Kinney was with when she disappeared. Some witnesses said she was with two females, while others saw one man and one woman in the car. Reportedly, there were three other people in the laundromat when Kinney was last seen. In the aftermath, all law enforcement had to work with were a few personal effects Kinney left behind, including her purse, the Examiner-Enterprise reported.