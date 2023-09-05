Wild True Stories Of Wine Fraud

Occasionally, an extremely bizarre and high-profile case of wine fraud makes headlines. But unbeknownst to most people who aren't enthusiasts, collectors, or professionals, it is actually a shockingly common scam that can happen with any wine — whether it was bought at private auction or the supermarket.

Sometimes con artists are able to trick potential buyers and investors into buying bottles that they've never seen, but to fool a more savvy collector, scammers have to create a believable fake. Wine fraud generally involves passing a cheaper wine off as a more expensive vintage to trick someone into purchasing it. Some scams rely on the inexperience of the buyer, but others can be incredibly advanced and even experts may struggle to tell if they're looking at the real thing. In fact, it's believed that more than 5% of wine bottles sold at auction are fakes. As described by an article in Seven Fifty Daily, to try to detect a fake, experts carefully inspect the labels for signs that they aren't actually as old as they appear to be, looking at everything with a magnifier or under UV light. They also inspect corks for signs of tampering, in case they have been removed and put back in.

There have been documented complaints about wine fraud for almost 2000 years. These are just a few of the strangest stories.