The Tragic 2001 Death Of Steve Harwell's Son

Purely in career terms, 2001 would look like a sunny year for Smash Mouth and its lead singer, Steve Harwell. The band's hit song "All Star" was featured in two films that year, "Shrek" and "Rat Race," with the latter even including Smash Mouth themselves in a brief cameo. "Shrek" let them cover the Monkees' "I'm a Believer" for a double feature of Smash Mouth on the film's soundtrack. They had an album drop that year, the self-titled "Smash Mouth." And, of course, there was a tour schedule.

But that schedule and Harwell's personal life were horribly scrambled that July when Harwell's son Presley Scott died at just six months old. Harwell and his partner, Michelle Laroque, welcomed Presley into the world on January 26 according to Billboard. He was, at first, a normal, healthy baby. "I usually tickled him and he'd crack up," Harwell told USA Today. But Presley's stomach hardened, and he began crying when handled. Suspecting it was only an infection, Harwell left his son with Laroque while he went out on tour.

Smash Mouth was in Minot, North Dakota when Laroque got a hold of Harwell. Without going into detail, she told him he needed to hurry back to their home in Las Vegas. Per MTV, Harwell told his bandmates to continue the tour, with the next date set for Great Falls, Montana. That, and the next few summer dates, were never played; Presley, who had been diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, died July 28, 2001.