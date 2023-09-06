The 2017 Murder Of Spanish Cop Pedro Rodrìguez And What Happened After

When the remains of Pedro Rodríguez were first discovered in the trunk of a torched car near the Foix reservoir an hour's drive from the center of the Catalonian capital Barcelona, his identity was impossible to verify, the blaze having degraded his body beyond recognition. According to El Pais, it was only through the discovery of a prosthetic among the charred bones with later allowed investigators to make a positive I.D. of the victim: a local police officer who was almost certainly murdered.

The murder of a police officer is highly unusual in most countries: when it happens, news reports often describe the attacks as acts of revenge committed by criminals and their associates who have been brought to justice. But as the world received more details of the Rodríguez case, it became apparent that the story of the police officer's killing was in many ways stranger than fiction. Rodríguez, it turned out, had been murdered in the fallout of a vicious love triangle, but what made the scenario particularly shocking was that Rodríguez's alleged murderers were members of the police force too. In the months that followed the discovery of Rodríguez's body and the subsequent arrest of those involved in his death, Spain became transfixed by an unbelievable story that led to two enormous prison sentences and one of the country's most shocking crimes in recent memory.