The Crime Junkie Case That Haunts Brit Prawat To This Day - Exclusive

Based in Indianapolis, the "Crime Junkie" podcast has been in production since 2017, covering far-flung cases from across the country and spanning different decades. But it was an unsolved case right in their home state that has made the biggest impression on Prawat: the 1988 kidnapping, rape, and murder of an 8-year-old girl named April Tinsley from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

"It happened an hour and a half away from where I grew up," Prawat told us. "She was older than me, but her story felt so familiar to both me and Ashley. It was a story that we really wanted to tell, and it had been unsolved for 30 years [when 'Crime Junkie' first covered it in 2018]."

It's a case Prawat followed her whole life, so recording the episode titled "WANTED: Monster in Fort Wayne, Indiana" was both emotional and cathartic. A few months after the episode was released, Tinsley's case was officially solved when a suspect was arrested, charged, and convicted — and "Crime Junkie" ran a subsequent follow-up episode.

The conclusion gave Prawat a certain amount of relief. "As a mother, it's still a story that haunts me," she said, "but the fact that there is some closure and some justice makes it a little bit less haunting for me now."

