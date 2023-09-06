What Buster Murdaugh's Life Has Been Like Since His Father Was Sent To Prison

On March 2, 2023, former South Carolinian lawyer Alex Murdaugh was found guilty for the June, 2021 murder of his wife Margaret and younger son Paul after only three hours of jury deliberation. One day later Judge Clifton Newman gave Murdaugh the maximum prison sentence possible: two life terms. Money, it seems, was Murdaugh's motive. He'd defrauded and laundered his way into millions between 2005 and 2021, per ABC News, and murdered his family as some kind of bizarre delay or distraction tactic.

But Murdaugh didn't murder his entire family. Buster Murdaugh, the family's eldest son and heir to the Murdaugh's multigenerational legal legacy and fortune, lived. He received a phone call on the night of the murders from his father, who testified that his dad "sounded odd, and then he told me that my mom and my brother had been shot," as Men's Health recounts. Buster held himself together during his father's trial, but as soon as he was away from the public eye "collapsed ... crying uncontrollably," a source at the scene told the New York Post.

In the months since then, Buster has apparently been laying low and living at his girlfriend's house in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, as Men's Health says. He's taken a break from law school, a decision he made to follow in his family's footsteps, and for which his father paid $60,000 to gain his reentry after Buster had been discovered plagiarizing. Buster also stepped forward to speak about his father's trial for the upcoming documentary, "Fall of the House of Murdaugh."