Inside Gary Wright's Friendship With Beatle George Harrison

Together and apart, the four Beatles managed to touch so many of their contemporaries in the rock world. Often, it was by indirect influence — their music either inspired their peers or sparked a (mostly) good-natured antagonism. But for Gary Wright, who passed away on September 4, 2023 after years of living with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia, the influence of a former Beatle was direct and extended outside the field of music. Besides his solo work on hits like "Dream Weaver," Wright was noted for his collaboration and friendship with ex-Beatle George Harrison.

In his book "Dream Weaver: A Memoir; Music, Meditation, and My Friendship with George Harrison," Wright recalled that it was bassist Klaus Voormann who first introduced him to Harrison in 1970. It wasn't a social arrangement — Harrison was recording with Voormann, and they needed a keyboard player. Wright was surprised to be considered, as he had been out of touch with Voormann for almost a year and had never met Harrison. But being a fan of the Beatles and of Harrison's "Within You Without You," he jumped at the chance.

Wright found the ex-Beatle a kind and admirable leader in the recording sessions. He was patient with Wright through the learning curve of a new song and, at the end of the day, asked him back for more. Wright's keyboards are featured throughout the album "All Things Must Pass," and that was only the beginning of his and Harrison's time together.