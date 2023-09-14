Why Oktoberfest Leaves Many With Alcohol Poisoning

Every year in September, around 6 million people descend on the city of Munich, Bavaria, to attend one of the booziest events in the world cultural calendar: Oktoberfest. Revolving around the offerings of the federal state's six historic breweries — Augustiner, Hacker-Pschorr, Hofbräu, Löwenbräu, Paulaner, and Spaten – the festival has evolved beyond its origins as a horse racing event to celebrate the wedding of Ludwig I of Bavaria into the biggest drinking session in the world. But it wasn't always alcohol-fuelled.

According to the Augustiner brewery, Bavarian beer barely featured at Oktoberfest in the early years of its formation in the 1810s, and back then the intoxicating beverage was only a side attraction, reserved for small stalls around the festival site. Today, the event is dominated by the enormous and chaotic beer tents managed by the breweries, in which many thousands of visitors eat and drink their fill to the sound of traditional Bavarian music, the clatter of cutlery, and slurred drinking songs. Oktoberfest is a cultural institution, but the huge amount of beer consumed over the course of just over two weeks means, unsurprisingly, that there are always plenty of people who overdo it, leading to hundreds of cases of alcohol poisoning that require medical attention.