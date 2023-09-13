Families Who Fought On Both Sides Of The American Civil War

Part of what made the American Civil War such a tragic and horrific event was the fact that it literally split families apart almost overnight. Brothers and sisters who one afternoon shared a household, the next week were in completely different countries. Yet, they probably felt as if they were in completely different worlds. The choice was not easy for many: whether to continue supporting the only country they had ever known, or to join with their kinfolk in open rebellion and insurrection. But everyone had to make a decision.

In many cases, family members found themselves not just on opposite sides of the political and ideological spectrum, but also literally on opposite ends of the battlefield. While it may have been rare for siblings, parents, and children to actually fire their weapons at each other, there were many families who had members serving simultaneously in both the Union and Confederate armies.

It's hard to imagine the incredible despair and anguish that would come from fighting a close relative, but countless families endured such incredible heartache to support what they felt was right. The Civil War was arguably the most tumultuous time in American history, and it shattered countless families.