12 Of The Biggest Scandals To Hit Ivy League Schools

Usually, when we think about the Ivy League, it's closely associated with the highest degree of prestige. Some of the best institutions in the entire world reside within the Ivy League, and they have well-deserved reputations for excellence that, in most cases, have been forged over centuries. The Ivy League consists of eight different universities from the American Northeast: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Pennsylvania, Princeton, and Yale.

Many people think that "Ivy League" has an academic meaning, but it actually refers to the athletic conference the schools collectively belong to. The Ivy League conference officially formed in 1954, and they are one of the oldest still going in collegiate athletics today.

Yet, despite their incredible success, esteem, and distinction, the universities of the Ivy League have been far from scandal-free. While the scandals have not been enough to permanently damage their academic and social reputations for the most part, there have been some deeply disturbing incidents, ranging from sexual assault and brutal hazing to the black-market distribution of body parts harvested from donated cadavers. It really makes you think about the prominence of such supposedly dignified universities, and how such horrific episodes could have happened under their watch.