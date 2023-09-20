Inside The Stephenville, Texas UFO Sightings Of 2008

A less than two-hours drive from Dallas-Forth Worth, Stephenville, Texas became the focus of UFO researchers in 2008 when dozens of residents reported unexplained lights in the evening sky on January 8 that year, ABC News reported. As reports of the UFO sightings spread, national and international media descended on the small Texas town, while local newspapers like the Stephenville Empire-Tribune and the Dublin Citizen covered the story, according to Popular Mechanics. Lights were also reported in Dublin, Texas, a short distance away from Stephenville.

Early on, officials from the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth about an hour away said no aircraft flew that night. But on January 19, the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)— a leading U.S. volunteer nonprofit UFO research group — held a hearing in Stephenville. Hundreds turned out to share what they witnessed and told similar stories dating back decades. By January 23, the Air Force backtracked: 10 F-16s were in the air over Stephenville, and by July, MUFON confirmed the story. The MUFON report did, however, say there was one other unexplained object in the skies that night.

According to MUFON, on January 8, the object was tracked on radar for more than an hour and either remained stationary or traveled at relatively slow speeds before it rapidly accelerated to an extreme speed and then decelerated again in a short amount of time. Stephenville local Claudette Odom told NPR, "I've never seen anything that fast — maybe a rock or a missile or something."