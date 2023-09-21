What Happened To Harambe's Body After He Was Killed?

In 2016, Harambe the gorilla was shot and killed by an emergency response team when a toddler fell into the animal's Cincinnati Zoo enclosure. In the aftermath, the Cincinnati Zoo's Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife announced a somewhat positive outcome from the tragic set of circumstances, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. As a member of the endangered western lowland gorilla species, Harambe — whose body was being held at the zoo at the time — had viable sperm that would be harvested. He was not buried or cremated.

After Harambe died, Vice reached out to then University of California Santa Cruz professor of physical anthropology and gorilla expert Adrienne Zihlman to find out what might otherwise happen to his remains. When gorillas die under normal circumstances, she said their bodies are often cremated, or their skeletons are given to museums and universities. According to Zihlman — who is unrelated to the Cincinnati Zoo — Harambe's relatively young age for a lowland gorilla might make his body particularly useful to science, especially because he was otherwise healthy when he died. "Male gorillas are just barely adults by the age of 15," she said. "They really don't reach their prime until more like 20. ... It's such a valuable animal. [Harambe] was obviously so beautiful, and in prime condition."