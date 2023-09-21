What Happened To Bob Ross' First TV Painting, A Walk In The Woods?

"A Walk in the Woods," the first ever painting Bob Ross produced on TV, was put for sale in September 2023 for nearly $10 million, according to The Guardian. Ross' instructional half-hour program "The Joy of Painting" premiered on public television stations in 1983. Since then, his poofy hairdo, soothing presence, and positive tone have made him an icon. Ryan Nelson, owner of Modern Artifact — the Minneapolis gallery that put the piece up for sale —said "A Walk in the Woods" is like Ross' "rookie card."

A pleasant nature scene with water, a path, and trees — everything Ross fans might look for — the painting's handsome asking price is all the more impressive in light of the fact Ross donated the work to a Virginia PBS Station for an auction the same year his show premiered. The unidentified woman who bought the painting at that time kept it in her possession for decades, and no one knows for sure how much she paid for it.

Nelson told NPR, "I don't know the exact number that she paid at that point, but knowing what others paid around the same period, I'd assume it was somewhere under $100." Nelson also did not disclose how much it cost his gallery to own it. He did, however, tell The Washington Post, "It's a truly irreplicable, one-of-a-kind painting."