The Secret Service Code Names For JFK And His Family

The Camelot mythology is tightly intertwined with John F. Kennedy. The Arthurian mystique can be read into when discussing all areas of the Kennedy White House. A first glance at the code names used by the Secret Service for his administration (preserved by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum) might even lead some to wonder if the president's bodyguards had Camelot in mind. The Secret Service designated the White House as "Crown" and Kennedy as "Lancer" — a term not wildly off from Lancelot, and traditional lancers were mounted warriors just as knights were. His children, Caroline and John Jr., were labeled "Lyric" and "Lark," respectively, designations with vaguely medieval associations. Jaqueline Kennedy was known as "Lace," and isn't that associated with costumes of the Middle Ages?

If that last one seems like a reach, it's because it is. All associations between Camelot and the Kennedy code names are coincidences. Kennedy was only tied to Camelot after his presidency — and his life — came to an end. Specifically, Jaqueline made the comparison while memorializing her murdered husband in 1963, kickstarting a mythology that has been alternatively embraced and bemoaned, per The Daily Beast. A look through the full list should betray that the Secret Service didn't have Camelot in mind when labeling the administration (good luck fitting Agent Gerald Behn's code name of "Duplex" into Arthurian lore).