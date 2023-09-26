Gruesome Injuries That People Didn't Know They Had

Suffering a traumatic injury of the sort that can disable or kill you is often a life-altering event. The mental trauma that comes with having a brush with the ol' Grim Reaper cannot be taken lightly, and depending upon the severity of the injury, one's life can look a lot different than it did before even after recovery is complete. Those who were dealt such a hand and lived to tell the tale, though, ordinarily have one thing in common — they were usually aware of the injury when it occurred. Usually, but not always.

Believe it or not, there have been several well-documented cases of people who got hurt badly enough and did not realize for a time that the injury had even occurred. Sometimes, this period of blissful ignorance is just minutes, or hours; others, it is years, and in a few very rare cases, a whole lot of years. Fair warning: To paraphrase the late, great film critic Roger Ebert, if you are squeamish, some of these cases may make you squeam.