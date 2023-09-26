Why Do So Many People In The Book Of Genesis Have Long Lifespans?

A literal reading of the Book of Genesis presents the world as a very different place before the great flood. Not the least of those differences is the average lifespan. Genesis 5 (via Bible Gateway) lists all of the patriarchs from Adam to Noah, and every one of them was said to live well beyond the highest life expectancy of today. Adam, it was written, lived for 930 years. His son Seth lived nearly as long, at 912 years. Jared, sixth in the line of patriarchs, lived for 962 years, and Methuselah, the eighth in line and grandfather of Noah, lived for 969 years. That makes him the oldest human being mentioned in the Bible, and the oldest in human history according to Christianity.com.

Long lifespans remain part of the Bible even after the flood; Moses lived to 120 according to Deuteronomy 34; but longevity decreased in the time between Noah and Moses. Pastor Nick Batzig of Tabletalk Magazine took these accounts of patriarchal lifespans at their word and explained them as matters of sin, redemption, and multiplication. God, Batzig wrote, gave the earliest humans such long lives so that they could fulfill the directive to "be fruitful and multiply." That God allowed this even after the fall of Adam and Eve is a sign of His ultimate faith in humankind and His promise of redemption. And the shortening of lifespans after the flood was a mercy that limited the time any one man had to sin.