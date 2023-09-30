The Untold Truth Of 'The Most Dangerous Woman In The World'

Understanding who is or isn't dangerous can be a tough proposition, but when a person not only threatens war on a regular basis but also controls nuclear weapons, perhaps that individual is rightfully feared. Not too many people fit that description, but of those that do, more than one is part of the government of North Korea. Officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the nation on the northern end of the Korean Peninsula is infamously closed-off and despotic. Since former guerilla fighter Kim Il-sung took power (with Soviet support) in 1948, his family has taken the reins of the nation. After Kim Il-sung's death in 1994, his son Kim Jong-il stepped into the role until 2011, after which his own son and current leader, Kim Jong-un, took over.

But Kim Jong-un doesn't work alone. Once analysts began looking closely at documents and news footage, they began to notice a younger woman in the background. As she went from smiling on the periphery to making speeches of her own, it became clear who she was: Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of the country's leader.

Kim Yo-jong has since become a figure of fascination. Where did she come from? How did she get to such a high position? Could she really have power over North Korea's nuclear arsenal? Here's the untold truth of Kim Yo-jong, who, as analyst Sung-Yoon Lee told Fox News, may be the most dangerous woman in the world.