The Real Reason Many Gravestones Face East

Death rites and funerary customs vary wildly across the world, from nation to nation, culture to culture, and religion to religion. Yes, caring for the dead might amount to two simple options: bury or burn (or sometimes mummify). And yes, there's generally some kind of memorial put in place for a person, some traditions outlining care for that memorial, and some ceremonies preceding the placement of that memorial. But along the way, we've got outlandish, animal-shaped "fantasy coffins" from Ghana, simple incense at a Japanese Buddhist funeral, funky, celebratory jazz funerals in New Orleans, coffins hanging from cliffs in China and in the Philippines, and much more. And of course, some Tibetans neither bury nor burn their dead, but leave them out in the open for carrion birds to eat in what are called "sky burials."

In comparison, plain old gray headstones in dry and scrubby cemeteries might seem a bit lackluster. But fear not: Even simple cemeteries house lore and secrets that folks might not know about, or have even thought about. For example, anyone who's strolled through a cemetery might have noticed that headstones are usually lined up in rows. Sure, this makes it easier to find and bury people, but sometimes headstones might all face the same direction, particularly east. If they do, as Milano Monuments says, it's likely that you're walking through a Christian cemetery. East-facing feet indicate hope for a Biblical resurrection of the body, and to literally rise to face Jesus when he returns to Earth.