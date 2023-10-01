20 Cold Cases That Were Solved In 2023
With the wealth of tools that modern homicide investigators have at their disposal, it has become mighty hard to get away with murder. Even disregarding the fact that the world is much more heavily monitored and densely connected than ever before, the practice of using DNA technology to identify parties involved with a crime has been continually refined, ever since it was first used in criminal cases in the early '90s.
These days, a suspected murderer need not even necessarily be identified by their own DNA — familial, or "genealogy" DNA, is just as effective a tool in some cases, and the use of DNA evidence combined with classic investigative techniques to solve cases is proving to have a wider reach on a year-by-year basis. This tech is so effective that its retroactive application is putting more and more murderers of years past, long before its use came into vogue, in the crosshairs of law enforcement. And even without DNA evidence, fresh case-breaking leads can materialize decades later; sometimes the criminals flash their cards, perhaps by bragging over drinks in a pub, or confiding to a friend.
Virtually every state, county, and province in North America has a backlog of active cold case investigations, but those backlogs are starting to get a little thinner, due to two factors: the inevitable march of technology, and the fact that homicide investigators never, ever give up. Here are some of the most stubborn cold cases those investigators were finally able to crack in 2023.
The following article includes allegations and descriptions of domestic abuse, sexual assault, child abuse, suicide, and violent death.
The family of Debbie Lynn Randall gets closure
In September 2023, authorities in Marietta, Georgia, were finally able to put to rest a mystery that had haunted the area for five decades. All the way back in January 1972, nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall remained behind at a laundromat after her stepfather went home for the evening. She then vanished without a trace, until two weeks later — when the worst was confirmed. Her body was found, having been dumped far from home, and with only a vague description of a possible suspect's truck to go on, leads in the case quickly dried up.
The Marietta Police Department, though, had done an exemplary job of obtaining and preserving evidence collected from the scene — and that evidence would be the key, over 50 years later, to identifying the murderer as then-24-year-old William Rose. Familial DNA was used to pinpoint Rose with cooperation from his family, who had been oblivious to his potential involvement in any crime; he died by suicide in 1974.
Randall's brother, pictured above, was one of her remaining family members to finally receive closure in the case, which was given an eloquent postscript by cold case investigator Morris Nix. "Technology does not get old, it doesn't retire, it doesn't get sick, and it doesn't quit," he said. "Technology was seeking William Rose and it found him in the grave" (via Atlanta News First).
Investigators never forgot Laura Kempton
In July 2023, the New Hampshire attorney general issued a report that doubtless brought a measure of peace to the family of Laura Kempton, a 23-year-old hairdressing student who was found murdered in her apartment in 1981. At the time of the crime, DNA evidence had been collected from the scene, but literally all it was able to determine then was that the perpetrator had been a man, which didn't give investigators much to go on.
Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement and a diligent reevaluation of the evidence using modern genetic genealogy technology, though, that decades-old DNA profile finally yielded the identity of the killer: Ronney James Lee, an Army veteran who had served prison time in the late '80s for burglary and sexual assault.
Kempton's surviving family issued a statement praising investigators (pictured above), saying, "Their diligence and determination, along with extraordinary personal commitment over the past decades, have led to this moment for Laura" (via ABC News). Lee died of a drug overdose in 2005, but Kempton's family can finally rest easy in the knowledge that her killer doesn't walk free. Said Portsmouth Chief of Police Mark Newport, "The members of the Portsmouth Police Department have never forgotten about Laura and any of the other victims of our unsolved homicides."
A long road to justice for Sharron Prior
The 1975 abduction and murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior, a resident of Quebec whose body was found in a wooded area in the town of Longueuil days after her disappearance, was an exceedingly tough nut for homicide investigators to crack. They had little more than a witness description of a suspect to go on, and over nearly five decades, they focused on a seemingly endless series of suspects, eventually investigating more than 100 individuals. Finally, in 2022, they happened upon a name that would prove to bear fruit: Franklin Romine, a man with a long history of criminal activity who was known to elude authorities by constantly moving between Canada and West Virginia.
When investigators uncovered a link between DNA collected in 1975 and a family who had long resided in West Virginia, they were able to establish cause to exhume the body of Romine, an ex-convict who had passed away in 1982. An examination of DNA collected from his body confirmed with one hundred percent certainty that he was indeed the individual responsible for Prior's murder — a conclusion which, at long last, yielded some closure for the victim's mother, Yvonne (pictured above), who had never given up on finding her daughter's killer.
Rita Curran had a deadly encounter with a neighbor
The murder of 24-year-old Rita Curran was every parent's worst nightmare; on her own for the first time and living with acquaintances in an apartment in Burlington, Vermont, Curran was sexually assaulted and strangled by an unknown assailant one night in 1971. Police were able to lift DNA evidence from the crime scene, the most viable of which came from a cigarette butt found next to Curran's body — but it never returned any matches from the national DNA database once it became active in 1998, nor did it match any of the roughly dozen suspects the cops had taken an interest in. Over time, the murder became the Burlington PD's oldest unsolved case — until a crack team of detectives, assigned to the case in 2022, took a fresh look at the evidence through the lens of modern technology.
Using newly extracted DNA and the wider scope of public ancestry records, investigators were able to pinpoint William DeRoos, a neighbor who lived two floors above Curran (pictured above, next to her surviving sister) in the same apartment building, as the perpetrator of the crime. DeRoos' then-wife Michelle, who now uses a different name, confirmed for investigators that they had had a fight on the night of the murder, and that her husband — who had confessed to her that he had a prior criminal history — had gone out for some time afterward. The couple soon divorced, and in an interview with police, DeRoos' second wife, Sarah Hepting, asserted that he had once strangled her — an eerie shadow of Curran's manner of death. DeRoos died in 1986.
Police pursued Carol Sue Klaber's killer for decades
It took multiple generations of Boone County, Kentucky homicide investigators to finally bring to a close the case of Carol Sue Klaber (pictured above in a news report), who was sexually assaulted and murdered all the way back in 1976. Speaking with The New York Times in March 2023, soon after the conclusion was announced, investigator Coy Cox revealed how former colleague Jerry Keith had obsessively compiled information on the case, keeping the file with him at his home: "He literally carried this case with him his whole life," Cox said. While the suspects Detective Keith had focused on did not pan out, Detective Cox nevertheless credits him with helping bring the case to its eventual closure, noting, "... a lot of times, you have to prove who didn't do it to get to who did."
That person was Thomas Dunaway, only 19 at the time of the murder, whom investigators zeroed in on after securing a match with familial DNA. Dunaway, in the years after killing Klaber, had enlisted in the Army, but was soon after arrested for possessing an illegal firearm; years later, he had killed someone else, eventually spending seven years in prison.
Dunaway died in 1990, making the finding a bittersweet one for Klaber's brother Thomas, who had undertaken the unenviable task of identifying his little sister's body. He told the Times that he was comforted, though, in the knowledge that there had been no need to exhume Klaber's remains to resolve the crime — the remains of Dunaway had instead been processed to secure an exact DNA match. "There's a little bit of justice," Klaber said. "You're going to disturb somebody's remains? Dig him up."
Justice just missed the killer of Vicki Johnson
In 1991, in the sleepy coastal town of Seaside, California, 34-year-old Vicki Johnson, a mother of three, met a horrendous end at the hands of a mysterious perpetrator. Johnson had been strangled and smothered, and her body had been set on fire in what may have been an attempt to destroy physical evidence. If that was indeed the case, the attempt was not successful; investigators were able to obtain DNA evidence from under her fingernails, the lone piece of evidence in a crime that offered no witnesses or other physical evidence of any kind. Long cold, the case was revived by a cold case task force in 2021 — and in cooperation with the Seaside PD, detectives were able to re-examine that evidence to find their man.
Unfortunately, the gears of justice turned just a bit too slowly in this case. The DNA led police to Frank McClure, an ex-convict who had not been a suspect in the investigation at any time, and who had no apparent ties to the victim. Forty-six years old at the time of the slaying, McClure carried the secret of what he had done for three full decades before passing away in 2021, at the age of 77, some two years before he was identified as the killer.
Cathy Sposito's killer was shockingly young
In 1987, 23-year-old Catherine "Cathy" Sposito was hiking a trail near Prescott, Arizona, on what should have been a normal day of sunshine and recreation. Instead, it unexpectedly morphed into the stuff of nightmares, and the last moments of Sposito's life. Out of nowhere, an attacker set upon Sposito, one whose onslaught was shockingly ferocious; the young woman was struck with a rock and a wrench, shot through one eye, and stabbed in the head, all in the space of mere moments. Nearby hikers heard her screaming for help — but in the seconds it took for them to reach her, she was dead, and her attacker was gone.
With no witnesses, the case went cold. But in 2017, investigators used DNA to link a different attack on the same trail to a surprising suspect: Bryan Bennett, who was a high school junior at the time of the killing, and had died by suicide in 1994. Bennett was connected to several other violent crimes, including sexual assault and kidnapping, and after exhuming his remains, investigators definitively concluded that DNA retrieved from the wrench used in Sposito's murder was a match for his.
Vickie Lynn Belk's killer will finally face justice
The 1979 murder of Vickie Lynn Belk, who left work at the Maryland Department of Agriculture one afternoon, only to somehow wind up dead of a gunshot wound by the side of a rural road the next day, puzzled investigators for decades despite diligent processing of the crime scene for evidence by authorities.
As the years went by, that evidence was continuously re-evaluated to see if updated technology could produce results — and in late 2022, they zeroed in on a possible suspect, 63-year-old Andre Taylor, who had been a teenager at the time of the slaying. Taylor's address records were out of date, however, and it took a concerted effort between agencies to locate him in 2023, living in Washington, D.C.
Taylor had been involved in multiple violent crimes in the intervening years, but the random nature of Belk's murder had kept him off the radar for that particular attack. Presented with the DNA evidence, a grand jury returned an indictment, and Taylor was finally arrested for Belk's murder and sexual assault in June 2023. In a statement, Belk's surviving family members, who include her mother (pictured above), said, "Nearly 44 years ago, our family lost Vickie Lynn Belk, a beloved mother, sister, and friend to a tragic and heinous crime ... We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the Charles County Sheriff's Office detectives and the forensics personnel who never ceased seeking justice on Vickie's behalf."
Detectives solve the mystery of the Lady of the Dunes
In 1974, Massachusetts newlywed Ruth Marie Terry departed for a trip to Tennessee with her new husband, Guy Muldavin. The pair were to visit Terry's family — but they didn't see her on that trip, and in fact, they never saw her again. When Muldavin returned to Massachusetts, he was driving Terry's car, and he informed family and friends that, wouldn't you know it, she had unexpectedly passed away.
Meanwhile, in Cape Cod, authorities were puzzled by the appearance of a young woman's body, mutilated beyond recognition, which had turned up among the sand dunes of the famous spot (pictured above). The "Lady of the Dunes," as she came to be known, had died of blunt force trauma to the head — but that was virtually all that was known about her, until she was finally identified as Terry in late 2022. The police then turned their attention to Muldavin, who — prior to marrying Terry — had been a suspect in the deaths of a former wife and a stepdaughter, and who had passed away in 2002. In light of a re-examination of all the available evidence, and with Terry finally having been identified after nearly five decades, authorities announced in August 2023 that they were confident that Muldavin was responsible for his wife's murder — bringing to a close the investigation into the oldest unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts's history.
The killer of Barbara Villareal is now behind bars
In 1986, Garland, Texas, resident Domingo Villareal gave police a horrific story after his 27-year-old wife, Barbara, was stabbed to death inside their home. He had, he said, heard his wife screaming in another room, and when he came to assist, he discovered armed intruders attacking her. They had then fled, but not before inflicting mortal wounds on Barbara. Police ran tests on blood that was found outside the home, and indeed, it was discovered to belong to neither Barbara nor her husband (both pictured above). Something, though, wasn't sitting right with detectives — and as it turned out, the victim's husband was lying about more than just the circumstances of his wife's death.
Decades after the crime, a review of the evidence by investigators turned up a startling fact: according to his fingerprints, Domingo Villareal was an alias. His real name was Jesus Canales, and DNA typing of the original blood sample led investigators to focus on his brother, Liborio Canales. While Jesus had passed away in Mexico in the '90s, Liborio was alive and well — and at the ripe old age of 85, in July 2023, he confessed to Barbara Villareal's murder when confronted with the evidence, saying that he had stabbed her over a family dispute of some kind.
Said the victim's brother, Marc Dunderman, "We're happy that there's closure ... It doesn't reverse any of the pain that she suffered at the end of her life and the void that we all have and have had for nearly 40 years" (via NBC Dallas-Fort Worth). Liborio Canales was arrested and charged with murder for Villareal's slaying.
The law catches up to the killers of Laurel Jean Mitchell
The 1975 death of Indiana teen Laurel Jean Mitchell, who had failed to turn up for a meeting with friends after leaving a church camp, shocked the community of North Webster; Mitchell was violently drowned (location pictured above), and an autopsy revealed she had struggled mightily for her life.
Mitchell's younger sister Sarah Knisely, only 12 at the time of her murder, would tell The New York Times decades later, "It was just a very small town, laid back. We felt safe ... We came and went as we pleased in the summer and parents didn't worry about us." Local police quickly became interested in two possible suspects: Fred Bandy Jr. and John Wayne Lehman, both of whom lived within a short distance of the crime scene, and one of whom drove a car similar to one that witnesses thought may have been involved in the crime. Unfortunately, there was simply not enough evidence at the time to arrest them, let alone convict them.
That all changed in the intervening years. On multiple occasions within the last decade or so, the pair suggested to friends and acquaintances that they may have been involved in the crime, and a new evaluation of DNA lifted from Mitchell's clothing finally provided investigators with what they needed in 2023. While those investigators declined to provide the exact techniques used, they were able to obtain arrest warrants for Bandy and Lehman, both 67 years old, and charge them with murder. Knisely succinctly summed up the duo's arrest: "It's been 47 years," she said, "But right now it feels like yesterday."
Pamela Lynn Conyers is still remembered
Pamela Lynn Conyers was only 16 years old when, while going to the mall to buy shoe polish for a school dance the next day, she happened upon the predator that would take her life. Conyers (pictured above) was strangled and asphyxiated, her body dumped near a highway that was under construction, and her death stunned close-knit Anne Arundel County, Maryland. But it was 1970, and the physical evidence collected from the crime scene was not enough to point police toward any suspects; the case went cold, and it remained that way for 52 long years.
It was the steady advances in DNA technology which finally allowed the case to be closed. Using a publicly available commercial database and investigative genealogy, authorities were finally able to pin the crime on Forrest Williams, only 21 at the time of the murder, who would not have set off any alarm bells back in 1970; he had no connection to Conyers, and even in the years since her death he amassed only a petty criminal record.
Williams passed away in 2018, and unfortunately, by the time the crime was solved, nobody was left to mourn Conyers. Michael Golden, a high school classmate, attended the announcement of the resolution of the case, where he offered a sad coda to the decades-long story. "I still mourn her death. I got to be old. She didn't. She's forever 16," he said. "It's something that all of our classmates, all of our peers have been struggling with for all these years" (via The Baltimore Banner).
Jennifer Odom's killer may be headed to death row
The 1993 abduction and murder of 12-year-old Jennifer Odom in Pasco County, Florida, was a case that investigators poured their time, resources, and hearts into for decades to no avail. The lively, active little girl had been abducted after getting off the school bus at her regular stop near home; her abductor had bludgeoned her to death and left her body in an orange grove miles away. Over the years, investigators piled up a mountain of evidence, erected billboards, offered rewards, and even successfully lobbied for the case to be featured on the TV show "Unsolved Mysteries" — but the case stubbornly remained unsolved.
However, in 2015, they caught a break. DNA evidence had led them to arrest a man for a very similar crime, in the same area, and around the same time — Jeffrey Crum (pictured above by police at a news conference), whom they had identified through investigative genealogy as the man who had abducted, beaten, and sexually assaulted a 17-year old high school student just over a year before Odom was killed.
The similarities between the two cases immediately made Crum the prime suspect in Odom's murder, and after using undisclosed methods to re-evaluate biological evidence left at the crime scene, Crum — already in prison for the earlier sexual assault — was formally charged with Odom's killing. Prosecutors announced that they would be seeking the death penalty.
The killer of Gretchen Harrington fesses up
The abduction and beating death of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington in 1975, as she walked to her last day of Bible school, devastated the small community of Marple Township, Pennsylvania. It was a crime that took investigators nearly five long decades to solve, but in this case, the break came not from improved technology, but — amazingly — from a witness, who at the time was friends with the daughter of David Zandstra, a pastor at the Bible school (pictured above). Zandstra had, she said, attempted to grope her during a sleepover at his house — and she also recalled a former classmate having a couple of close calls with an adult who attempted to kidnap her, a man the witness suspected may have been Zandstra based on her experience with him.
Police had interviewed Zandstra at the time of the crime, but he had denied seeing Harrington at all that day, and despite the fact that multiple witnesses had placed him in the area where she was abducted, there was not enough evidence for an arrest. When presented with the new recollections of the witness, however, the now-83-year-old former pastor admitted that he had given Harrington a ride that day; he had asked that she take off her clothes, and when she did not, he had cruelly beaten her to death with his bare hands.
Upon the occasion of his arrest, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer did not mince words, saying during a press conference, "He's gonna die in jail ... Then he's gonna have to find out what the God he professes to believe in holds for those who are this evil to our children" (via NPR).
Familial DNA nails the killer of Linda Fields
The murder of Linda Fields of Racine, Wisconsin, was a case that hit several frustrating dead ends before it was finally cracked. In February 2000, the 37-year-old woman was discovered strangled to death under a tree in a residential front yard, and several quality DNA samples were recovered from the scene. They were genetically identical and pointed to a single male perpetrator — but the state's DNA database returned no matches with them, and with no smoking gun, investigators had their work cut out for them. Over the years, lead investigator Steve Mich interviewed witnesses, gathered evidence, and eventually zeroed in on five possible suspects — none of whom were a match for the DNA profile in evidence.
In 2021, detectives took a new look at the two-decade-old case, this time employing investigative genealogy. After a potential match was made with a deceased individual, they began to focus on that person's still-living brother and father. The brother was eliminated, so the focus turned to the father — Lucas Alonso, a Racine resident whose DNA was subsequently obtained by police via a search warrant. That sample was found, with near-absolute certainty, to be a match for that collected from the long-ago crime scene — and finally, after 23 years, the cops had their man. Alonso was arrested at work and charged with the murder of Fields, an outcome that serves as a testament to the sheer dogged determination of the investigators on the case (pictured above).
Mary Davis' daughter and husband can rest easy
One spring day in 1987, Mary Davis of Lexington, North Carolina — a married mother of a 1-year-old girl — departed the Ace Hardware store where she worked (pictured above), and simply didn't return. Her husband Richard grew concerned that she hadn't come home from work after he returned from his sister's house, and the very next day, the worst was confirmed: Davis was found behind an area supermarket, strangled to death. DNA samples collected from the scene proved to be of no help to investigators at the time — but Davis' case remained open, and with the help of investigative genealogy, it can now be closed.
The DNA evidence was re-examined using the latest techniques in 2022, and it generated leads for investigators that eventually led to the identification of Lexington resident Russell Wood, who passed away in 2013. After reviewing the conclusions drawn by detectives, District Attorney Garry Frank provided her family with a letter stating that, had he been living, Wood would have been charged with crimes including first-degree murder and sexual assault.
Speaking with local CBS affiliate WFMY News, Davis' daughter Traci — again, just an infant at the time of her death — expressed relief at the resolution of the case, and offered a plaintive memorial for her mother. "They tell me I look a lot like her, and I act like her sometimes," she said. "I've always heard that she was kind and sweet, and that she had a lot of patience, and she just liked people."
Police close the case of Christina Castiglione
Livingston County, Michigan resident Christina Castiglione was only 19 years old when she met her end at the hands of a man who would go unidentified for 40 years. In March 1983, Castiglione left a group of friends to walk home after arguing with a boyfriend. She then vanished, and remained missing for eight long days before her body was discovered miles away; she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.
DNA recovered from the scene was carefully preserved, and was entered into a database two decades later, but it returned no matches at that time. Thanks in part to a grant from a nonprofit called Season for Justice, though, the latest technology was applied to the samples in early 2022 — and this time, they would help investigators close the case.
A genealogy profile built from the samples led police to living relatives of Charles Shaw, an area man with a troubled past and criminal history who had passed away in 1983. Those relatives readily cooperated with the investigation, and with their help, detectives (pictured above) — including Edwin Moore, who had worked the original case in 1983 — were able to definitively identify Shaw as the perpetrator of the crime. The cold case was the first to be solved by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of DNA genealogy technology, but it almost certainly won't be the last; according to the County's website, the cold case team is currently putting that grant to good use by employing the technique to tackle four additional unsolved homicides (via Detroit News).
Donna Sue Hyatt's killer is finally identified
The 1987 sexual assault and murder of Carlsbad, New Mexico, resident Donna Sue Hyatt is a case which, if not for the diligent processing of the crime scene by the investigators who initially responded, might never have been solved. While the DNA collected from the scene sat in a warehouse awaiting the march of technology, police followed up on leads: Hyatt had last been seen at a store in Carlsbad with a tall, Caucasian, male companion, but interviews with the witnesses who offered up this information unfortunately yielded little else that was useful. The investigation soon hit a wall — but in 2023, it came roaring back to life.
DNA testing with the latest technology had led cold case detectives to focus on Michael Wigley, whom they confirmed was living in Carlsbad at the time of the crime, and who had served prison for sexual assault. Wigley died in a car accident in 1989 and was buried in Amarillo, Texas; working with authorities there, Carlsbad police exhumed his body, which yielded DNA confirming that he was Hyatt's murderer.
During a press conference, Carlsbad mayor Dale Janway thanked the investigators on the case for their diligence, and remarked, "We would also like to recognize the officers and detectives from 1987 who responded to the residence that tragic night. Their diligent work and dedication to the crime scene integrity and collection of potential evidence proved to be the difference in making it possible for officers to bring resolution to this case."
The killer of Todd Lampley was tripped up by his taste in TV shows
The 2011 shooting death of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, resident Todd Lampley remained a mystery for 12 years, until a pair of seemingly innocuous clues led detectives to their man. Lampley had been shot inside the bedroom of his home, and police had recovered a phone from the crime scene; unfortunately, the phone yielded no physical or forensic evidence, and it was registered in the name of Marlo Stanfield, a name which would only be known to fans of the classic HBO TV series "The Wire" as one of the show's characters. It apparently took detectives some time to put this together — but once they did, the fact that a mutilated sweet potato (of all things) was also found at the scene took on new significance.
Investigators had never recovered any DNA from the scene, but in an episode of "The Wire," a sweet potato was used as a silencer — and once it dawned on investigators that it had likely been put to the same use in their cold case, the potato found at the scene was examined more closely. It yielded DNA that matched Devarus Hampton (pictured above), who had previously accused Lampley of being involved in the shooting death of an acquaintance in 2007, a crime for which Lampley was never charged. An examination of records from an ankle monitor Hampton had been wearing at the time of Lampley's murder placed him at the crime scene, giving prosecutors a pretty iron-clad case after 12 years.
A long-ago DNA sample nails the killer of Patricia Carnahan
In 1979, police in El Dorado County, California, were baffled by the case of an unidentified woman who had been beaten and strangled to death at a Lake Tahoe campground. It took over a quarter century for the victim to be named; investigators on the case made public a piece of jewelry she had been wearing at the time of her death, which finally prompted her daughter to come forward to identify her in 2015 as Patricia Carnahan. The identity of her killer, though, remained a mystery until 2023 — when a Washington State audit of its backlog of sexual assault collection kits bore unexpected fruit.
The kit in question was from 1994, and contained the DNA of Harold Carpenter, who had been accused of, but not charged, with sexual assault in Washington that year. As part of the backlog-clearing initiative, the DNA from that long-ago kit was uploaded to CODIS, the FBI's DNA database — where it was matched with DNA taken from the 1979 crime scene. Carpenter was arrested in March in Spokane, and it was reported at the time that he was to be extradited to California to stand trial for the murder. In a statement, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson made a public appeal for more states to follow Washington's lead, saying, "Cases like this illustrate the need to test every sexual assault kit and get their DNA profiles loaded into the federal database. Every untested kit could be a potential break in a cold case."
If you or anyone you know may be the victim of child abuse, domestic abuse, sexual assault, and/or is in crisis, contact the relevant resources below:
-
The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
-
The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
-
The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
-
Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org