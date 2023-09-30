The Horrific 2005 Murder Of Beauty Queen Nona Dirksmeyer

The death of any teenager is deeply disturbing, but when a teen is murdered it can cause untold and long-lasting trauma for a whole community. On December 15, 2005, the town of Russellville, Arkansas was rocked by the news that 19-year-old Arkansas Tech University student Nona Dirksmeyer had been found dead inside her apartment.

She had been brutally murdered and left in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds to her neck and shoulders. She also had injuries to her neck and head, the latter of which had been caused by her being struck repeatedly by the base of a lamp that she kept in the apartment.

Dirksmeyer was remembered as a popular, social, and high-spirited young woman, who found great pleasure in making friends and helping others. She was a regular competitor in beauty pageants, including the prestigious Miss Arkansas competition. That her young life should end in such horrifying circumstances was deeply shocking to all who knew her, but for her long-term boyfriend Kevin Jones, the crime would truly turn his life upside down.