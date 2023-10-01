Fascinating Facts About Spider Webs

Spiders are incredible creatures. These venomous arachnids are found all over the world and range in size from the .011-inch Samoan moss spider to the massive one-foot-wide Goliath birdeater, which eats not only birds but frogs, rodents, and a staple of insects. Possibly the most commonly recognizable aspect of spiders is their silk webs.

While most people may hold a generic image of spider webs in their minds — circular, delicate gossamer-like structures woven into intricate geometric patterns, just waiting to get tangled in the hair of the unwary dog walker — they can take many forms. Their purpose can also extend to far more than just catching flying insects, and the very material they are woven from — silk — has a multitude of essential roles for spider survival, too.

Spider webs and the silk they are made from are biological wonders, ones that scientists continue to study closely. Arachnophobes beware, but if you're not too creeped out yet, here are some fascinating facts about spider webs.