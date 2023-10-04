Why Election Day Is In November

American presidential elections are notable for their regularity. The general elections of the United Kingdom take place roughly every five years but can be called almost at any time — known as a "snap election" — by the party of government for political benefit. Conversely, in the United States the presidential election has taken place in November every four years without exception since the election of George Washington back in 1788.

And since the Presidential Election Day Act of 1845, the important vote has always taken place on a Tuesday. But such timings aren't arbitrary: While today it is arguable that a presidential election could easily be held at any time of the year and on any day of the week, the weekly habits of everyday Americans and the seasonal nature of much of the country's work at the time made Tuesday in November especially timely. Let's take a closer look at what we mean.