One Of The Biggest Mistakes In Cartography History Involves California

In 1510, the writer Garcí Ordónez de Montalvo, put out the first Spanish translation of a Portuguese novel called "Las Sergas de Esplandian," according to "The Mismapping of America." The book would become wildly popular. It described an island, which was full of Black, Amazon-like warrior women with golden weapons, and no men. The island, which was called California, was lousy with gold and jewels and lay "at the right hand of the Indies ... very close to that part of Terrestrial Paradise." Although the island of California was just a fantasy, some Spanish explorers took it to be a literal place.

The Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés was one of these true believers. He sent ships north from Mexico in search of this Amazonian island, according to "The Phantom Atlas." On one of these expeditions, Fortún Ximénez Bertandoñ killed the captain of his ship and led a band of mutineers, many of whom were themselves killed by Native Americans, to the tip of Baja California, per the San Diego History Center. Between the famous Portuguese novel and the 1,000-mile-long peninsula, Bertandoñ mistook the land for an island.