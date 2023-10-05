How Britain Became The Center Of The World

Many of us learned about the different map projections in school, their uses, and the various ways our round Earth is distorted on these flat surfaces. Covered in those lessons as well is the fact that the center of most world maps we use corresponds to the line of longitude known as the Prime Meridian, the center point of navigation and standard time the world over. That line happens to pass directly through Great Britain and the royal observatory at Greenwich, a borough of London (per Royal Museums Greenwich).

Greenwich and Britain have marked the world map's center point since the International Meridian Conference of 1884, a 25-nation conference held in Washington D.C. (per Greenwich Mean Time). Prior to the conference, there was no set reference point for measuring navigation or time. Many maps measured from the home country of the cartographer or commissioner; a French map would use Paris for its prime meridian, for instance, unless it was made in another part of the country that used a local landmark, while both conflicted with a German map that measured from Berlin and so on (per National Geographic). And time zones numbered 144 in the United States alone according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The conference moved to set a single meridian and a standardized day. Because Greenwich was the prime meridian relied on by charts used in the majority of world trade at the time, it was put forward.