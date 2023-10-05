Why Theodore Roosevelt Banned Christmas Trees In The White House

The presidency of Theodore Roosevelt had an inauspicious start, as he was parachuted into the Oval Office following the assassination of his predecessor William McKinley in 1901. However, the New York-born politician quickly made a name for himself. Having been hailed as a war hero for his actions in the Battle of San Juan Hill during the American-Spanish War, Roosevelt proved to be just as decisive in office. He spearheaded the process of mediation necessary to bring an end to the Russo-Japanese War — for which he won the Nobel Peace Prize — and pressed for greater trade links with the East by instigating the construction of the Panama Canal, one of the greatest feats of engineering of Roosevelt's day. He also enacted lasting reforms that profoundly altered the powers of the American government.

But President Roosevelt was also famous throughout his presidency for being a hunter and all-round outdoorsman. Despite hunting, he was also known for his love of nature, with a tale involving the politician taking mercy on a wild bear embuing him with the nickname "Teddy," after which teddy bears were later named. It was also this aspect of his personality that reportedly led to him making an otherwise strange decision regarding Christmas decorations in the White House: he refused to allow Christmas trees into the residence, despite having his six children living in the house during his presidency.