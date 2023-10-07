Whatever Happened To Yik Yak?

According to Yahoo! Finance, Yik Yak was founded in 2013 by Brooks Buffington and Tyler Droll, two young tech entrepreneurs, pictured together above. Their concept was to capitalize on the boom in social media with a twist. In a Twitter-style feed, users from similar ages and demographics in a limited geographical range could make anonymous posts called "yaks," which could then receive upvotes or downvotes, increasing or decreasing visibility. One proof of concept early on was medical fundraising among people who may not know the person in need but live in the same area or go to school with them. Downloads exploded, and in 2014, Droll and Buffington's company raised $73 million in venture capital financing.

Droll said that year, "Our goal with Yik Yak was to create an open forum for mobile users to easily communicate, or Yak with one another, providing a virtual bulletin board of sorts for community engagement within a specific location." Buffington added, "We are excited to pioneer what we see as the future of social engagement: Geographically-focused, anonymous user-generated content sharing." But as downloads pushed the 2 million mark in September of that year, the Yik Yak balloon soon deflated.

Among other issues, in March 2014, Patch reported two anonymous Yik Yak bomb threats at a high school in Massachusetts. In October of the same year, an open letter about campus Yik Yak-based harassment was published in The Middlebury Campus. A month later, in November, a threatened shooting controversy erupted at Michigan State University, per the Lansing State Journal.